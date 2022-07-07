West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of a three-match series on Thursday, July 07 at Providence Stadium in Guyana and is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in India. But fans in India can still watch live streaming of this game on the FanCode app.

The T20 series begins! While @BCBtigers is packed with young potential, @windiescricket has some experienced heavy-hitters too! It is going to be thrilling!🤩 Watch all the action from the Bangladesh tour of West Indies, Live on #FanCode👉 https://t.co/NEaxczbGtd#WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/HwUKX2vQ52 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 2, 2022

