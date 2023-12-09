With the series 1-1, West Indies and England will look to add one final chapter to what has already been a memorable series so far. West Indies shocked England and the world by winning the first ODI and England fought back hard to notch up a win in the second match of the series. The WI vs ENG 3rd ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Fans unfortunately will not be able to watch WI vs ENG 3rd ODI live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans can enjoy live streaming of the West Indies vs England 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website. Sam Curran Bats With Sunglasses on During West Indies vs England 1st ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral!

WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

The #MenInMaroon arrive in Barbados ahead of the third #WIvENG ODI with everything to play for! pic.twitter.com/nehoNblDE1 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 7, 2023

