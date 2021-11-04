West Indies and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in match 35 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi. The clash has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST on November 04, 2021, and will be telecasted live on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

2 teams looking to gain some winning momentum lock horns in #WIvSL tonight.#WestIndies or #SriLanka - who will pick up win no. ✌️? ICC #T20WorldCup #LiveTheGame pic.twitter.com/grmLbGHuRQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)