IPL 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is fine. The senior journalists have informed that the auctioneer is fine. The IPL 2022 auction will begin at 03.30 pm IST. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates.

Update from ground zero! Hugh Edmeades the auctioneer is fine but a bit shaken! Was a physical fall no internal issues with him #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 12, 2022

Another update

Relief. Hugh Edmeades is fine #IPLAuction — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 12, 2022

