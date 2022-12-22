Popular auctioneer Hugh Edmeades is back and will be conducting the much-awaited IPL 2023 Mini-Auction in Kochi on December 23. Edmeades had suffered a horrific collapse when he fell from the stage earlier this year while conducting the IPL 2022 Mega-Auction in Bengaluru. He was replaced by Chetan Sharma, who conducted the remainder of the event. In a video shared by the IPL's official account, Edmeades is seen ready and excited for the auction. He also recalls his experience of collapsing at the Mega-Auction and revealed that he was "physically unprepared." IPL 2023 Auction: Time in IST, Free Live Streaming Online, Telecast Details and Key Players List of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

Hugh Edmeades Returns for IPL 2023 Mini-Auction:

"It's always a pleasure coming back to the #TATAIPLAuction" Hugh Edmeades is READY - ARE YOU? 😎 pic.twitter.com/HdJN0mt0t9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 22, 2022

