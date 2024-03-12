The chairman of the England Cricket Board (ECB) Richard Thompson gave a special presentation after James Anderson completed his 700 Test wickets. Richard Thompson during his speech said, "Most records in sport are there to be broken, this is one I don't think will ever be broken." Richard Thompson also rewarded James Anderson with a painting of the moment he completed his 700 Test wickets during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 in Dharamshala. Richard Thompson also thanked James Anderson for inspiring everyone. Yashasvi Jaiswal Crowns ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2024.

"Most records in sport are there to be broken, this is one I dont think will ever be broken.” 👏



A special presentation by Chair of the ECB Richard Thompson following Jimmy Anderson's 700th Test wicket 🎨 pic.twitter.com/RC7hB5iZuD— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 12, 2024

