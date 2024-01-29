India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant opened up on the horrific car accident that cost him one year of his career. The accident took place on January 1, 2023, in which he very nearly lost his life. Pant's Mercedes SUV crashed at a high speed on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and instantly went up in flames. The left-handed batter suffered serious burns, apart from other injuries, and was rushed to the Max Hospital in Dehradun where he underwent a couple of surgeries. Pant recovered well after medication and later treatment in Mumbai. Narrating his thoughts on the accident Pant said, “First time aisa tha life mein, ho gaya time ab iss world mein. Itna bada ho sakta tha, ye cheej aapko bhi nahi pata tha. Itna accident hone ke baad bhi, I was alive.” The doctor gave him 16 to 18 months of recovery time. Pant looked thankful as he said, “something saved me”. Rishabh Pant is a member of the Delhi Capitals franchise and was recently seen in the IPL 2024 mega Auction. Virat Kohli Is the Fittest Cricketer Around, Never Seen Him at NCA, Says Rohit Sharma.

Rishabh Pant’s Story about Car Accident

Rishabh Pant’s Perseverance Through Adversity & Road To Recovery Watch as he narrates and describes his journey towards glory, for the FIRST TIME! Thu 1st Feb, 7 PM and 10 PM, and on Fri 2nd Feb, 10:15 PM - and LIVE on 1st Feb at 7:30 PM on our YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/rXJTwd36vb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2024

