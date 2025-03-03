The India national cricket team will lock horns against arch-rivals, the Australia national cricket team, in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on March 4. Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, ICC shared a video on their Instagram handle of Indian batter Virat Kohli. In the video, the Indian stalwart was asked about his 'intense' wicket celebrations. Kohli replied and said he tries to enjoy and celebrate every moment for the team, which helps them to go for the victory. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Bags ‘Fielder of the Match’ Medal After Win Over New Zealand (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Wicket Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

