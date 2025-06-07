Cheteshwar Pujara shared a shocking story of him being mobbed during India A's tour of West Indies. This happened during the launch of a book 'Diary of a Cricketer's Wife' written by Cheteshwar Pujara's better-half, Puja Pujara. Rohit Sharma, who attended the book launch event, asked Cheteshwar Pujara to narrate the story of what happened during India A's tour of West Indies in 2012. After Rohit Sharma urged him to say the story, Cheteshwar Pujara shared, "I am a vegetarian, so we were looking for a vegetarian meal at night and it was in TNT (Trinidad and Tobago) where he went out at 11 in the evening. We didn't find the meal but when we were walking back, I was mobbed." Rohit Sharma then went on to recall his warning. "Sometimes he can be stubborn. We told him, we warned him, don't go in the night. 9 baje ke raat ko bahar mat nikalna (don't go out after 9pm)," he said. ‘Garden Mein Ghum Rahe Hai!’ Rishabh Pant Gives Hilarious Response After Fans Ask Him About Rohit Sharma While Leaving for England Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (Watch Video).

Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Story of Him Being Mobbed in West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara share shocking incident about not going out after 9 pm in West Indies.😳 pic.twitter.com/iMsXwGGJWe — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 7, 2025

