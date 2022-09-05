International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the top three nominees for the Player of the August 2022. England Test team captain Ben Stokes, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner are the players who are the front runners to clinch the honour.

Check the ICC's Tweet:

Three solid all-rounders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇿🇼 🇳🇿 Nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2022 are out 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2022

