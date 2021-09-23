ICC has released the theme song or anthem for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will begin from October 17 onwards and will be held in Oman and UAE. Meanwhile, the anthem song released is titled as 'Live The Game' and features cricketers like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Kieron Pollard in animated form.

🎵 Let the world know, This is your show 🎵 Come #LiveTheGame and groove to the #T20WorldCup anthem 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/KKQTkxd3qw — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2021

