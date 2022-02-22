Ireland and UAE have officially qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia later this year. While Ireland beat Oman, UAE outclassed Nepal to book their tickets for the competition.

Australia calling 📞 Ireland and UAE have booked their spot in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 🎉 ➡️ https://t.co/kzdCgsj3bD pic.twitter.com/Trdi6gtyn2 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 22, 2022

