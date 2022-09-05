International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the top three nominees for the Women's Player of the August award 2022. Indian all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, Australian batter Beth Mooney and another Aussie all-rounder Tahlia McGrath are the players who are the front runners to clinch the honour. All the three players won medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

Check the ICC's Tweet:

Two gold medallists 🥇 and one silver medallist 🥈 from the Commonwealth Games 2022! Nominees for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August 2022 announced 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2022

