Australia spinner Alana King paid a perfect tribute to the late Shane Warne after dismissing England's Tammy Beaumont during a ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match on Saturday, March 5. King deceived Beaumont, who had come down the track as the ball went past the bat and straight to keeper Alyssa Healy, who reacted quickly to do the stumping. King was then seen patting her black armband (worn in memory of Warne's untimely demise).

Watch Video Here:

🔸 Alana King's tribute to Warne 🔸 Khaka's game-changing over 🔸 Jonassen's brilliant reflex catch Vote for your favourite @Nissan #POTD moment from Day 2 of #CWC22 🗳️ https://t.co/iQALQihXvQ pic.twitter.com/ips6y26LPw — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)