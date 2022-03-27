England ensured their qualification to the semifinals of ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with a 100-run win over Bangladesh on Sunday, March 27. Batting first, England scored 234/6 but Bangladesh failed to chase down the total, falling exactly hundred runs short of the total, being bowled out by the 48th over. Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean scalped three wickets apiece. Lata Mondal was Bangladesh's highest scorer with 30 runs.

Defending champions England book a spot in the #CWC22 semi-finals in the final group game 👏 pic.twitter.com/Sa9rlQmy6X — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 27, 2022

