The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to get underway with a glittering opening ceremony on Tuesday, September 30. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening ceremony is expected to have started at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will feature some of the most popular singers, which include Shreya Ghoshal and Papon and it will feature a tribute to one of Assam and India's most-loved singers Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away in Singapore. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, but the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening ceremony live telecast is unlikely to be available on its channels. The same goes for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 opening ceremony, which is unlikely to be available on the JioHotstar app and website as the pre-match talk show would be taking place at that time as well. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND-W vs SL-W Cricket Match.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony to Feature Zubeen Garg Tribute

