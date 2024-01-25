The International League T20 is back and has fully commenced with it's season two. In the next fixture, Dubai Capitals will be facing the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The ILT20 2024 match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Virat Kohli Wins ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Award 2023.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2024

