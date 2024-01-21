The International League T20 is back and has fully commenced with it's season two. In the next fixture, MI Emirates will be facing the Gulf Giants on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The ILT20 2024 match between MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Tim David Joins ILT20 Franchise MI Emirates as 'Wildcard Player' Ahead of Australia's Squad Announcement for T20Is Against West Indies.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants

Get ready for an epic Sunday showdown as @GulfGiants go head-to-head with @MIEmirates in match 4️⃣ of Season 2 in the #DPWorldILT20🏏. Let us know which team you're cheering for in the comments⬇️#AllInForCricket #MIEvGG pic.twitter.com/XJNoobrZal— International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 21, 2024

