Undefeated in the ILT20 2025 season, Desert Vipers will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers International T20 League Cricket Match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and start at 03:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live

Match 9️⃣ Unbeaten Desert Vipers host the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at home in this reverse fixture. Sparks will fly & intensity will soar, as two strong teams go head-to-head in this clash. #DVvADKR #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/bh1jHeudwd — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 18, 2025

