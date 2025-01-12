The second match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 will be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers on Sunday. The thrilling Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers clash will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The blockbuster action will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers UAE T20 League 2025 match online. ILT20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of International League T20 Season 3.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Live Streaming

Roston is booking his tickets, so can you! 🎟️ Head to https://t.co/zwKDpjGPXn and book your tickets now! 🏟️ Roston Chase | #WeAreADKR | #AbuDhabiKnightRiders | #DPWorldILT20 pic.twitter.com/qeBDFdd3yf — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (@ADKRiders) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)