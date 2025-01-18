Bottom-placed Gulf Giants will face Dubai Capitals in match number 10 of the ILT20 2025 season. The Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket Match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: David Willey, Jason Holder Lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 30-Run Victory Against Sharjah Warriorz.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Live

Match 1️⃣0️⃣ Second game of the Spectacular Saturday line-up, and the Gulf Giants play hosts to the Dubai Capitals at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium! Who is going to walk away with 2️⃣ incredibly important points? #GGvDC #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/jOc3QlVCS3 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 18, 2025

