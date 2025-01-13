The fourth match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 will be played between MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals on Monday. The MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The thrilling encounter will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates UAE T20 League 2025 match online. ILT20 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of International League T20 Season 3.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Live

Match 4️⃣ Round 2️⃣@MIEmirates meet the @Dubai_Capitals in the reverse this evening, ready to set the record straight. ⚔️ Who will come out on top in this outing?#MIEvDC #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/jATVesoreh — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)