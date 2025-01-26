The second match of the blockbuster Sunday will be between Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 season. The Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The much-awaited encounter will be played at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025 live streaming viewing option can be found on the FanCode app and website in India. Andre Russell Showcases Dance Moves After Taking Muhammad Waseem’s Catch During MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming

Match 2️⃣1️⃣ It's now or never for the Sharjah Warriorz & the Gulf Giants. Neither team can afford to slip up in this clash. Who will take home the spoils of victory in this all-important clash?#SWvGG #DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket pic.twitter.com/BkTRzs5rCo — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)