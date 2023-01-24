Desert Vipers will lock horns with MI Emirates in the next fixture of the International League T20 2023 on Tuesday, January 24th. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Desert Vipers lost against Gulf Giants in their previous match. Meanwhile, MI Emirates suffered a defeat against Dubai Capitals. Both the team will be keen to get back to the winning ways. The important ILT20 2023 match between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates will be telecasted live on Zee Cinema in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Zee5 app or website. #IftiMania Takes All Over Twitter After Pakistan Batsman Iftikhar Ahmed's Blistering Form in BPL 2023.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

