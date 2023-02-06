Sharjah Warriors are currently facing Gulf Giants at the International League T20 2023 match. The game started at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Having won the toss, Gulf Giants have decided to bowl first. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of this match on Zee Cinema. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Zee5 app. 'Agar Age Pe Hota Tou Aise Players Khel Rahe Hai Unko Dada Bolna Chahiye' Iftikhar Ahmed Responds When Asked Why Is he Called 'Chacha' (Watch Video).

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming Details

It's do or die for @SharjahWarriors in #DPWorldILT20! 😯 Catch the last group stage game with Cricket Safari from 7 PM and the match from 7:30 PM.#SWvGG #CricketOnZee #HarBallBawaal pic.twitter.com/cYu4j2AdCG — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 6, 2023

