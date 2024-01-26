Sharjah Warriors have won and lost one match each out of two and are in the fifth position currently. MI Emirates have won two out of three matches and are ranked first in the points tally. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 26, 2024. Zee Cinema has broadcasting rights of ILT20 this season. Fans can also watch Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates live streaming on Zee5 App. Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark Sword Celebration After Scoring His 20th Half-Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates ILT20 Match on &Pictures and Zee5 App

Uprising Sharjah Warriors 🆚 High Flying MI Emirates Which team will take the 2⃣ crucial points ❓#SWvMIE | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/1sQ6g2J6hN — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)