The late Australian legend Late Shane Warne predicted Travis Head's future as a star for Australia Cricket back in 2016. The match-winning 137 runs scored by Travis Head helped Australia win their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup. A brilliant catch from him also changed the course of the match by getting out India Captain Rohit Sharma. As well, this tweet shows how Shane Warne saw Travis Head's talent six years ago and how it was rewarded when he was on the biggest of stages, like the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final. Indian PM Narendra Modi, Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Hand Australian Captain Pat Cummins ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy (See Photos).

Shane Warne's Tweet on Travis Head

I'm a big fan of Travis Head as a cricketer, I believe he will be a future star for Australia in all forms of the game @wwos !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2016

