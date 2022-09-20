India scored 206/6 after batting first against Australia in the first T20I match in Mohali, thanks to two quickfire half-centuries from KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. The Indian vice captain played a sensible knock of 55 runs off just 35 deliveries while Pandya cruised to an innings of 71 not out off 30 bowls by hitting three consecutives sixes in the final over. For Australia, Nathan Ellis has scalped three wickets while Josh Hazlewood took two despite being quite expensive in his four overs.

