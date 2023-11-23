Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and opted to field first anticipating some dew later. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad all are included in the playing XI including Mukesh Kumar. Matthew Wade revealed that Australia has decided to rest the players in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winning squad like Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa. Axar Patel Hopeful Of Young Indian Side to Excel Against Australia in Five-Match T20I Series.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Toss Report

🚨 Toss Update 🚨@surya_14kumar - on his captaincy debut in international cricket - has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the first #INDvAUS T20I. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/T64UnGxiJU @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/imLpY4qtWO — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2023

