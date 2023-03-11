India off to a steady start in the 1st innings of the 4th Test against Australia as they move to 129/1 at Lunch at Day 3 with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Starting at 36/0, India attacked early in the first season and scored at a brisk pace, especially against Mitchell Starc. Shubman Gill was dominant with his stroke play, scoring a half-century and that pushed Australia under pressure immediately. Australia had to wait till Matthew Kuhnemann came on to bowl to get the first dismissal of Rohit Sharma. It was the only wicket of the session as Cheteshwar Pujara since coming in has consolidated the innings and provided Shubman Gill good support.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 3 Lunch Update

That's Lunch 🍽️ on Day 3⃣ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test! A great morning session for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 as we move to 129/1 We will be back for the second session shortly! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/r0CHvFnrKC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2023

