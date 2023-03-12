Another session where India loses just one wicket and they now trail by only 8 runs to Australia with still 5 wickets in their hut. Virat Kohli completed his 28th Test century and looks focused and completely set in the crease now. Srikar Bharat after a sustained period of counter-attack, lost his wicket an since then Axar Patel has looked comfortable on the crease. India will look to post a big lead and take a chance on the 5th day pitch for the last two sessions and go for a win.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4 Tea Update

A fine session for #TeamIndia with 110 runs scored and a loss of just one wicket.@imVkohli on 135* India trail by 8 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/PvYxwNLD5r — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2023

