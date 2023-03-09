Australian captain Steve Smith has won the toss and his side will bat first in the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia have gone into this match unchanged from their nine-wicket win in Indore. For India, Mohammed Siraj has been rested and Mohammed Shami has made his way into the playing XI. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2023 Day 1.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

