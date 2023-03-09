It has been a fabulous day of Test cricket, one that Australia have well and truly dominated and the protagonist of that has been Usman Khawaja. The left-hander, who has been Australia's best batter in this series, scored his 14th Test hundred and his knock kept the visitors firmly on top. He was involved in two partnerships--79 with captain Steve Smith and 85* with Cameron Green and that has put Australia in a position of dominance in this match. Green too has been good at the other end and is nearing a half-century. For India. Mohammed Shami has been the best bowler, taking two wickets while Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took one apiece.
HUNDRED for Usman Khawaja! What an innings it has been! The left-hander has batted with grit and determination and has come out on top on this pitch which has been good for batting. He has put Australia in a position of command!
OUT! Mohammed Shami has produced another wicket and it is a peach of a delivery to get rid of Peter Handscomb! The ball straightens and takes out the off-stump after Handscomb misses it. A delightful sight for any fast bowler to see the stumps cartwheeling, like it happened this time! What a ball! Peter Handscomb b Mohammed Shami 17(27)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja has broken the partnership that threatened to take Australia to a good total and dismissed the stand-in skipper Steve Smith. The ball takes an inside edge of Smith's bat and crashes into his stumps. It is a big wicket in the context of the game and after a wicketless session, India have made a comeback! Steve Smith b Ravindra Jadeja 38(135)
It has been a session which has been owned by Australia. Usman Khawaja (65*) and Steve Smith (38*) stitched an unbeaten 77-run partnership off 238 balls with both batters looking calm. India tried all the bowling options but no success have come their way. Australia look set to put up a good total. India need a wicket in the third session if they hope to come back into this contest.
FIFTY! Usman Khawaja continues his good form this series with this third half-century. He has once again crossed the 50-run mark and will look to score a big one out here in Ahmedabad. Khawaja has batted with resilience and determination and Australia will be happy with this knock.
Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith have resumed proceedings for Australia post lunch. Khawaja hit Ravindra Jadeja for a boundary in the first over after lunch and he will look to carry on in the same manner.
It has been a good session of play in this Test match. India did not start off well with Usman Khawaja and Travis Head giving Australia a solid beginning. Head was dropped by KS Bharat but India fought back. First it was Head who was dismissed by Ravi Ashwin while Mohammed Shami castled Marnus Labuschagne. Khawaja has looked very good and it would be interesting to see how both he and Smith carry on in the next session.
OUT! Mohammed Shami has struck and provided the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne! The seamer, who struggled with his line today, bowled a very good length this time and the ball took an inside edge of Marnus Labuschagne's bat and into the stumps! Australia have lost two wickets in quick time! Marnus Labuschagne b Mohammed Shami 3(20)
OUT! Finally a breakthrough for India and it is the big wicket of Travis Head. Ravi Ashwin strikes and India have something to be happy about. The left-hander, who was dropped earlier, went down the track but found Ravindra Jadeja, who took a simple catch. Travis Head c Ravindra Jadeja b Ravi Ashwin 32(44)
The stakes are high as India face a must-win situation against Australia in the fourth Test to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. The Men in Blue were stunned by Australia in the third Test match in Indore, where poor performances with the bat in both innings saw Rohit Sharma’s men suffer a nine-wicket defeat. Australia qualified for the WTC final with that win and now it is all up to India as they hope to make it to the summit clash for the second consecutive time. Australia will be without their regular captain Pat Cummins for this match as well, with the fast bowler staying back home with his mother, who is not well and Steve Smith will be leading the side in Ahmedabad. The fourth Test promises to be a fitting finale for a series which has seen some memorable moments being made, history created and at the end of all, some good cricket. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.
Rohit Sharma will be hopeful of his side having a good performance with the bat in this Test match, especially from his top order which is yet to fire. Apart from him and Pujara, no other batter in the Indian top-five has been able to make a major impact in this series and the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and also Shubman Gill will hope to change that. It would also be interesting to see if India opt for the same XI which lost to Australia in Indore. It has been reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will watch this match together at the Narendra Modi stadium.