The stakes are high as India face a must-win situation against Australia in the fourth Test to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. The Men in Blue were stunned by Australia in the third Test match in Indore, where poor performances with the bat in both innings saw Rohit Sharma’s men suffer a nine-wicket defeat. Australia qualified for the WTC final with that win and now it is all up to India as they hope to make it to the summit clash for the second consecutive time. Australia will be without their regular captain Pat Cummins for this match as well, with the fast bowler staying back home with his mother, who is not well and Steve Smith will be leading the side in Ahmedabad. The fourth Test promises to be a fitting finale for a series which has seen some memorable moments being made, history created and at the end of all, some good cricket. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th Test 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia BGT Cricket Match in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma will be hopeful of his side having a good performance with the bat in this Test match, especially from his top order which is yet to fire. Apart from him and Pujara, no other batter in the Indian top-five has been able to make a major impact in this series and the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and also Shubman Gill will hope to change that. It would also be interesting to see if India opt for the same XI which lost to Australia in Indore. It has been reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will watch this match together at the Narendra Modi stadium.