Australia are currently in the driving seat in the 4th Test against India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, the visitors put up a big total of 480 on board. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started well and managed to survive the final 10 overs of day 2. They also looked to score at every opportunity and took India's score to 36/0 at the end of the day's play. The hosts are currently 444 runs behind in the 4th Test. Ravi Ashwin Becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker Against Australia, Achieves Historic Feat With Six-Wicket Haul on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

India - 36/0 at Stumps

That will be Stumps on Day 2⃣ of the Fourth #INDvAUS Test! Another gripping day of Test Cricket as #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 reach 36/0 at the end of day's play! We will be back with more action tomorrow as an exciting Day 3 awaits! Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkwsO6…@mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/WZMm7tsN1U — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)