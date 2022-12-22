Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) took four wickets each as India restricted Bangladesh's 1st innings effort to just 227 on Day 1 of the second Test in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first and this was not something that they would have expected. Jaydev Unadkat (2/50), who made a comeback to the Indian team after 12 long years, got the first wicket by dismissing the centurion from the last match Zakir Hasan. Yadav and Ashwin broke the back of the Bangladesh batting, with the hosts managing 213/5 at one stage. But a batting collapse meant that they could add just 14 more runs, losing five wickets in the process. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque was the standout performer, scoring 84 runs. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: Jaydev Unadkat Bags Maiden Test Wicket After 12 Years of Debut.

India Bowl out Bangladesh for 227:

