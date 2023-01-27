Indian captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi and decided to bowl first. The Indian team have made quite a few changes to their lineup. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi have been brought back into the team. Meanwhile, the Kiwis made two changes. Mark Chapman and Ish Sodhi have returned to the New Zealand side. MS Dhoni Visits Indian Team Ahead of the 1st T20I Against New Zealand in Ranchi (Watch Video).

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Toss Report

Playing XIs Of Both Teams

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (Wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

