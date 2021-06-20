Pacer Kyle Jamieson dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to become the bowler with most wickets for New Zealand after eight Test matches. He had earlier dismissed Rohit Sharma on the second day.

Check tweet

Most wickets for New Zealand after first 8 Test matches 42* - Kyle Jamieson (2020-2021*) 41 - Jack Cowie (1937-1949) 38 - Shane Bond (2001-2003) 33 - Doug Bracewell (2011-2012) 32 - Hedley Howarth (1969)#IndvNZ #IndvsNZ#WTCFinal #WTC21final #WTC21#WTCFinal2021#WTCFinal21 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 20, 2021

