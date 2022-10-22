Babar Azam and his teammates have been training hard, not leaving any stone unturned as they gear up to take on arch-rivals India. The Green Shirts sweat it out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as was seen in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on social media. Earlier, batter Shan Masood was injured during a training session.

Pakistan Team Players Train Hard ahead of India Showdown in Melbourne:

Work with focus 🎯 Preparations on track ahead of our first game of the T20 World Cup 🏏💥#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8NemWJL2YA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 21, 2022

