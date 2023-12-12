India finally are set to start their South Africa tour with the 2nd T20I 2023 at Gqeberha and South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first. They have included Matthew Breetzke and Lizaad Williams in their playing XI while India have also made a few changes with Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav returning to the team. 'YU Always Prioritize VI' Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Unique Message to Wish Yuvraj Singh on His 42nd Birthday (See Post).

IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2023 Toss Report

2nd T20I. South Africa won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/0sPVekal3m #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2023

