Yuvraj Singh, one of India's biggest match-winners, turns 42 today. Singh has been a crucial player for India in the ICC events, playing roles of utmost importance in India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and then the 2011 World Cup, where he also bagged the Man of the Tournament award. On his special occasion, alongside various fans, former cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar also had a special birthday message for Yuvraj Singh. In a social media post, sharing a picture of them together, Sachin mentioned Yuvraj as such a great team player that ‘YU’ always prioritizes ‘VI’. Fans loved the care Sachin had for Yuvraj and how he mixed his smartness in his wish, making the post viral on social media. Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh! Fans Shower Wishes on Former Team India Cricketer As He Turns 42.

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Unique Message to Wish Yuvraj Singh on His 42nd Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

