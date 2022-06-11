Team India's training session was attended by a packed crowd at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack ahead of the second T20I of the series. This was one of the examples of the craze that fans in Odisha have for the Indian team and the game. The crowd also cheered every shot that was played by skipper Rishabh Pant and his deputy Hardik Pandya in the training session. India would be aiming to make the most out of the home advantage and claw their way back into the series after a loss in the first game.

Match day feels on a non-match day. 👌 👌 A packed stadium here in Cuttack to watch #TeamIndia train. 💪#INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/lLYwx06Jk3 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2022

