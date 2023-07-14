India have dominated yet another day in this Test match, with the highlight of the performance being sparkling hundreds from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the Indian captain got to his 10th Test hundred, for Jaiswal, it was a historic first as he became the first Indian to score a Test century on debut in the West Indies, in addition to becoming the 17th overall from the country to get to the three-figure mark. Rohit departed after his hundred and West Indies gained a bit of momentum after they Shubman Gill (6) as well in a short span of time. But Jaiswal and Virat Kohli (36*) added 72 undefeated runs to help India finish Day 2 with a 162-run lead. Virat Kohli Completes 8500 Test Runs, Surpasses Virender Sehwag To Become Fifth-Highest Run-Scorer for India in Longest Format During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma Help India Dominate Day 2

