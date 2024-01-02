India Women are currently playing Australia Women in the 3rd of the three-match ODI series at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Aussie captain Alyssa Healy have won the toss and opted to bat first. Australia rested Darcie Brown and veteran bowler Megan Schutt comes in places of her. Meanwhile, India hand debut to Mannat Kashyap who impress in the U19 World Cup. She replaces injured Sneh Rana. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024: Star All-Rounder Deepti Sharma Determined To Break Australia’s 16-Year-Old Win Streak.

Mannat Kashyap Handed Debut By India Women

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)