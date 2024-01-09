India Women and Australia Women are all set to clash for the decider of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, January 09. Australia Women have won the toss and opted to field first. In this series. teams batting first have not fared well and Alyssa Healy is looking to make good use of that. Both teams are entering the clash unchanged. Latest ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma Enters Top Five, Titas Sadhu Climbs Fifty Spots in Women's T20I Standings.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I 2023 Toss Update

Alyssa Healy wins the toss and the Aussies will bowl first in the decider! First ball live on Fox Cricket and Kayo at 12:30am AEDT #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8U3TP2IEVF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2024

