Australia registered a 44-run victory against India in a warm-up match at Newlands, Cape Town ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. After winning the toss, Australia managed to put up a score of 129-8 on the board. Georgia Wareham was the top scorer with 32*(17). Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets each for the Indian team. In reply, Indian batters failed to deliver much as they were bowled out for only 85. Deepti Sharma 15*(18), Anjali Sarvani 15 (18) and Harleen Deol 12(10) were the only Indian players who reached double digits. Darcie Brown was the star of the Australian team. She took four wickets while Ashleigh Gardner picked up two. WPL 2023 Schedule: Inaugural Season of Women’s Premier League Set to Be Played from March 4-26 in Mumbai, Says Report.

Australia Register Clinical 44-Run Victory

