Richa Ghosh scored a brilliant half-century in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh at Coetzenburg Oval, Stellenbosch. After opting to bat first, India got a very slow start. At one stage they were struggling at 35-3. But then a very important partnership between Richa Ghosh 91*(56) and Jemimah Rodrigues 41(27) helped them to post a total of 183-5 on board. Nahida Akter, who was the best bowler for Bangladesh, took 2 wickets. India will be now looking to defend this target. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

India - 183/5

Warm Up Match 10, End of Innings: 🇮🇳India: 183-5 (20) Richa Ghosh: 91* (56) Jemimah Rodrigues: 41 (27) Nahida Akter: 2-24 🇧🇩Bangladesh need 184 Runs to win#CricketTwitter #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BRMPVNdtED — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)