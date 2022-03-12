India Women are set for a big score in their Women's World Cup match against West Indies as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur each scored centuries. Mandhana brought up her fifth WODI ton as Harmanpreet Kaur registered her fourth.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana brings up her fifth ODI 100! 🔥 A brilliant innings by the India opener 🙌#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/3oQBPQ9jEY — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022

Harmanpreet Kaur

