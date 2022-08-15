India celebrates its 75th year of independence today (August 15, 2022) and on this special day, Indian Premier League teams took to their social media to wish fans and celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Mumbai Indians

We asked and you had your say 🤩 Presenting the most popular reasons to love #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💙 A very happy #IndependenceDay from the entire #OneFamily 🫡#HarGharTiranga @BCCI pic.twitter.com/s2eqClsUbZ — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 14, 2022

Chennai Super Kings

May the Nation awake to a new era of progress and greatness! Super Independence Day to all! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/staE6YjxNc — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 14, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

𝙎𝙞𝙧𝙛 𝙚𝙠 𝙢𝙪𝙡𝙠 𝙠𝙖 𝙣𝙖𝙖𝙢 𝙨𝙪𝙣𝙖𝙞 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙞… 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #IndependenceDay2022 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2022

