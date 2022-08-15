India celebrates its 75th year of independence today (August 15, 2022) and on this special day, Indian Premier League teams took to their social media to wish fans and celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)