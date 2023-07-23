India A handed a massive defeat in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan A by 128 runs. Pakistan A, despite losing their group stage encounter with India A came back strongly when it mattered and lifted the title. India A won the toss and opted to bowl but faced assault from the Pakistan batters straightaway. Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65) gave them a great start which was topped by Tayyab Tahir's century. During the chase, India started well, but the chase got derailed after two controversial decisions went against them, forcing them to end well ahead of the finishing line. Sufiyan Muqeeb was the pick of the PAK A bowlers with three scalps beside his name. 'Clear No Ball' Fans Outrage After Sai Sudharsan Dismissed Controversially During IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final.

India A Lose to Pakistan A in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

Pakistan A defeated India A in the Emerging Asia Cup final. 2nd consecutive Trophy for Pakistan A. pic.twitter.com/6GBW20Esjs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2023

