India national cricket team and England national cricket team received a warm welcome ahead of the second ODI between these two sides at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first ODI of the three-match series by four wickets. England were bundled out for 248 runs after Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshal Patel bagged three wickets apiece. While chasing 249, vice-captain Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 87 runs off 96 balls as the hosts secured a clinical four-wicket win. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025: 'Disappointed' Jos Buttler Reacts on Loss in Opening Game of One-Day Series.

India and England Team Arrives in Cuttack

VIDEO | Odisha: India cricket team arrives at Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneshwar. India will play the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9.#INDvsENG #IndiaVsEngland (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FAA71FBmce — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2025

